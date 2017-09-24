Gardaí seek help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Aoife Hawthorne.

Aoife was last seen yesterday evening at approximately 7.30pm on Grangecastle Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

Aoife was visiting a friend in Dublin on Saturday and failed to come home.

She is described at being 5'4" in height, with long brown straight hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a short black jacket, a dark pink vest top and white shorts with pink flowers.

Gardaí are concerned for Aoife and are asking anyone who has seen her or can assist in locating her to please contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 - 521222, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.