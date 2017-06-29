Gardaí seek help in finding missing Louth teenager
29/06/2017 - 13:02:22Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí in Louth are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager.
16-year-old Natasha McNeill has been missing from the Drogheda area since the 28th of June.
Natasha is described as being 5 foot 2 in height of slim build with long black hair and brown eyes.
She has a tattoo on her right hand and when last seen she was wearing a salmon coloured top, grey and orange leggings and runners.
Anybody with any information is asked to contact Drogheda garda station at 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any garda station.
Join the conversation - comment here