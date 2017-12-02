Gardaí seek help in finding missing Dublin teenager Aleks Malinowski

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 18-year-old Aleks Malinowski, who is missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since December 1, 2017.

Aleks is 5 ft 8 inches tall and of slim build. Aleks has short brown hair with a line shaved into the left side of his head. He was last seen at his home in Clondalkin at approximately 6.20am on December 1, 2017, he is believed to be wearing a green and black sports jacket, olive green tracksuit bottoms, black shoes/boots and a navy Adidas woolly hat. He may be in possession of a black Timberland bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.