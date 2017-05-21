Gardaí seek help finding teenager missing from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a teenager missing from Dublin.

Seventeen-year-old Gift Odysanya is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall of slim build with black hair and silver plaits.

She was last seen in Dublin City centre in the early hours Thursday morning.

Anyone who has seen Gift or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Store St garda station on 01-666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.