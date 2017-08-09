Gardaí seek help finding teenage girl missing for more than a fortnight

Gardaí are asking for help to find a teenage girl missing for more than two weeks.

Seventeen-year-old Lauren Brennan, also known as Lauren Larrissey, has been missing since Monday, July 24.

She is described as being five foot seven inches tall, with a thin build and long, fair hair.

Gardaí are asking anyone who has seen Lauren or who can help to find her to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402-26320, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.