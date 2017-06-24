Gardaí seek help finding Cork teenager missing for three days

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Cork city.

Mary Redic, aged 17, was last seen in the Blackrock area of the city at around 4pm on Wednesday, June 21.

She is described as being five feet five inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing light blue jeans with rips on the legs, a light pink hooded top, light pink Converse runners and a pink rucksack.

Anyone who has seen Mary or who can help in finding her is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 021-4536690 or any Garda Station.