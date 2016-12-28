Gardaí seek assistance to locate missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a teenager who has been missing since yesterday.

17-year-old James Fortune of Gracepark Meadows, Dublin 9 is described as 5ft 8in, of medium build with brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, black top, black trousers and white runners.

James is known to frequent the Blanchardstown and Finglas areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.