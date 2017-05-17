Gardaí seek assistance locating missing woman Rachel Daly

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing woman Rachel Daly.

Rachel was last seen on Tuesday May 9 after leaving her home on Sherriff Street, Dublin 1.

Rachel is described as 5ft 9in in height with long black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing black jeans, pink top with a small purse and no handbag.

Gardaí believe Rachel may have driven to Ballina, Co Mayo in her car, which is a silver Toyota Auris hatchback, registration 09 D 30593.

Anyone who may have seen Rachel can contact Store Street Garda Staion on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.