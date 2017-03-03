Gardaí seek assistance locating missing 16-year-old

Gardaí are reaching out to the public in an attempt to locate 16-year-old Tammy Dowdall.

Tammy, went missing in Cappaquin, Co Waterford on March 2.

The girl is 5ft and 6in with long brown hair and blue eyes and when last seen she was wearing a blue jumper, grey trousers, a maroon hoody and a black and red scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.