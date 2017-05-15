Gardaí seek assistance locating missing 15-year-old from Limerick

Gardaí are trying to trace the whereabouts of 15-year-old male from Limerick.

Kalem Murphy was last seen in Laois Shopping Centre on Sunday.

He is described as being 5ft 10, of medium build, with blond hair.

He was wearing a green sleeveles jacket, grey army type jumper, blue skinny jeans and grey nike runners.

It is believed he may have traveled to Dublin, anyone with information is being asked to contact Gardai.