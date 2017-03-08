Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing man in Mayo
Gardaí are appealing for your help in tracing a man missing from Castlebar in Mayo.
40-year-old Ronnie Maloney has not been seen since the February 6 last.
He is described as being clean shaven - 6 foot 2 inches in height - with green eyes and short brown hair.
Ronnie speaks with an English accent.
Anyone who has seen Ronnie or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Castlebar Gardaí.
