Gardaí seek assistance in locating 49-year-old missing from Sligo

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 49-year-old man who is missing from Grange in Sligo.

Kenneth McGowan was last seen in the Drumcliff area at approximately 1.15am on Sunday the 12 February.

He is described as 5ft 11 inches in height and approximately 11 stone, with brown hair and a short brown/reddish beard.

Kenneth sometimes wears glasses and when he was last seen he was wearing dark clothing.

He is known to frequent Sligo, Dublin and Kildare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.