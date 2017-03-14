Gardaí searching for teenager missing from Meath

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing teenager in Meath.

14-year-old Yasmin Noble is missing from the Navan area since March 10.

Yasmin is 5'3", stocky build with long brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform which includes a blue jumper and blue tartan skirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda station on 046 -9036100, Garda confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.