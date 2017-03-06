Gardaí searching for teenager missing for two days

Gardaí are asking for help to find a 17-year-old teenager missing from his home in Co. Wicklow.

Armend Ajazi has been missing from his home in Roundwood, Co Wicklow, since Saturday.

He is described as being five feet six inches tall, with a stocky build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Armend or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.