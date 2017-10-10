Gardaí searching for missing man in Co Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing a man missing from Macroom, Co Cork.

Frenc Laszlo, 42-years-old, was last seen on Sunday, October 8.

He is described as 5'7'' and of medium build, with dark hair, a moustache and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing black jeans, a red shirt and runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590 or any Garda Station.