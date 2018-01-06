Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

Gardaí in Togher are seeking help in locating 14-year-old Matthew Hegarty.



Matthew was last seen leaving his family home in the Frankfield area at 6.45pm on January 2.



He is described as 5ft 10’ in height, of slim build with green eyes and short brown hair.



When last seen he was wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, a black hooded top, dark framed spectacles and black runners.



Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gardaí at Togher on 021-4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.



