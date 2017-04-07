Gardaí searching for man missing in Wicklow

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding Peter Scully who is missing from his home in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

Peter, who is 48-years-old, was last seen at his home on 2 April at 6.15pm.

He is 5ft 7inch in height, of medium build, is bald and has green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with a navy sweatshirt top.

He may be wearing a brown hoody and runners if he had intended going out walking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greystones Garda station on 01-6665800, the Garda confidential line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.

