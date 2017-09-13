Gardaí searching for getaway car after fatal shooting in Dublin

Gardaí are searching for the getaway car used in the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man in west Dublin.

Father of three Darragh Nugent was killed on Wheatfield Avenue at around 9.40pm last night in what's believed to be part of a local feud.

Gardaí are looking for information on a large saloon car seen leaving the area shortly after, it may be a BMW.

Superintendent Dermot Mann has said there was possibly more people involved.

"As far as we know at this stage there was a gunman and there was a driver but there may have been more people involved," he said.

"I suspect the people inolved were in the area certaunly on foot or in the car in the immediate area here between Wheatfield Avenue, Collinstowm Rd area from 9 o'clock onwards."