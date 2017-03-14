Gardaí searching for 16-year-old missing in Dublin

Gardai in Dundrum are seeking the public’s assistance in finding 16-year-old John Connors.

John was last seen on Sunday morning (March 12) in the Leopardstown area.

He is approximately 5’ 7’’ tall, of slight build and with red hair.

When last seen he is believed to have been wearing a grey top and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01-6665600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.