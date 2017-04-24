Gardaí search for teenage boy missing since Saturday

A teenage boy has gone missing from his home in Dublin.

Michael Matthews, aged 15, was last seen on Vincent St West in Dublin 8 at around midday on Saturday, April 22.

He is described as being five feet 10 inches tall and of medium build.

When last seen he was wearing a navy tracksuit, a black jacket with fur on the hood and black runners.

Gardaí have said he is known to frequent the Kildare town and Newbridge areas.

Anyone who has seen Michael or can help in findng him is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01-666700, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.