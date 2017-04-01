Gardaí search for teenage boy last seen five days ago

A teenage boy has gone missing from his home in Co Kildare.

Richard Wall, who is aged 16, was reported missing in Naas, Co.Kildare. He was last seen on Monday, March 27.

Richard is described as having thick black hair, brown eyes, with a slim build and five feet nine inches tall.

When last seen he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or any Garda station.