Gardaí search for missing woman Stefanie Kokaram

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find missing woman Stefanie Kokaram.

The 50-year-old was last seen yesterday evening at approximately 8.30pm in her home on Greenpark Road in Bray, Co Wicklow.

She is described as being 5’ 10’’ in height, medium build with green/brown eyes.

Her hair colour is brown with grey going through it.

When last seen she was wearing light blue jeans, a light red top with dark blue flowers all over and a dark brown knee-length jacket with fur on the hood.

Anyone who has seen Stefanie or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.