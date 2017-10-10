Gardaí search for missing Wicklow man Conor Doran

Gardaí have asked for the public’s help to find missing man Conor Doran.

The 29-year-old has been missing from his home in Newline, Carnew, Co Wicklow since yesterday.

he was last seen boarding the Gorey to Dublin bus at 7.50am on Monday.

It is believed that he is in the Dublin area. He is described as 6 feet tall and thin.

He has short brown hair, was unshaven and has blue eyes.

He was wearing a black tracksuit, a red ¾ length jacket and a black peaked cap with ear covers.

He also had sunglasses on and was carrying a black rucksack and black bag.

His family are concerned for his welfare.

They are asking anyone who has seen him or who can help to find Conor to contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.