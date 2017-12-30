Gardaí search for missing teenager Roza Jakubowska

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find missing teenager of Roza Jakubowska.

The 15-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, December 26, in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at around 5pm.

Roza is described as being 5' tall, of slim build with brown eyes and long straight dark brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a light denim jacket, pink leggings, black runners and a long grey scarf.

Anyone with information should contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.