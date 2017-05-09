Gardaí search for missing teenager Lauren Brennan

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find missing teenager Lauren Brennan.

The 17-year-old, who is also known as Lauren Larrissey and Lauren Larrissey Brennan was last seen in Avoca, Co Wicklow last Thursday at around 1pm.

She is described as being 5’ 7’’ tall of thin build and with long, fair hair.

When last seen, she was wearing blue jeans, a pink jacket and a white runners.

Anyone who has seen Lauren or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402-26320, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.