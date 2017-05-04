Gardaí search for missing teenager Jason Collins

Gardaí are tonight trying to trace 15-year-old Jason Collins, who has been missing since last Thursday.

Jason is described as being 5’ 5’’ tall, with black hair and of medium build.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue tracksuit, navy t-shirt and grey runners. It is believed that he may be in the Dublin area.

Anyone who has seen Jason or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.