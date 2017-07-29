Gardaí search for missing teenager in Dublin

Gardaí at Store Street are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Quang Hong Vu.

Quang, originally from Vietnam, was last seen on 22 July at approximately 7.50pm on O’Connell Street, Dublin 1.

When last seen he was wearing a grey jumper, white t-shirt, blue jeans and carrying a black bag.

He is approximately 5'8" tall with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01-6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.