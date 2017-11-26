Gardaí search for missing teenager Derek Cleary

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Derek Cleary, who is missing from Fairview in Dublin since November 17, 2017.

Derek is described as 5’10’’ of medium build with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in Fairview at approximately 9.50pm on November 17, when last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit shorts, blue Regatta zip top and bright blue Nike runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.