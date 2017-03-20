Gardaí search for missing teen Eraldo Gjoka

Gardaí have asked for the public's help in finding missing 17-year-old Eraldo Gjoka.

Eraldo was last seen on Tuesday, March 14, in the Merrion Rd area of Dublin 4.

He is described as being approximately 6’ 2” tall, of thin build and with brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Eraldo or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01-666 9600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.