Gardaí search for missing Meath man Arthur Candalish

Gardaí have asked for the public’s help to find missing man Arthur Candalish.

The 55-year-old has been missing from his home in Annville, Clonard since last Monday.

It is believed that Arthur left his home sometime on Monday, March 27, in a black Ford Mondeo (registration number 12MH 4252).

He was wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and brown leather shoes.

He is 5ft 9, stocky build with thinning black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Gardaí on 046 9481547, the Garda confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.