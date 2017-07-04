Gardaí search for missing man Karl Whelan

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find missing man Karl Whelan.

The 46-year-old was last seen in the Raheny area yesterday afternoon.

He is described as being 5’ 11’’ tall, of broad buil, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt and casual shoes.

He is believed to be driving a white, 05D registration Toyota Hi Ace van.

Anyone who has seen Karl or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200 or any Garda Station.