Gardaí search for missing man Barry Ahern

Gardaí in Mullingar are appealing for assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 47-year-old Barry Ahern.

Barry a native Ballylongford, Co Kerry was last seen in Mullingar on October 4.

He is described as being 5ft 8 inches in height, 11 stone in weight with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a hooded top and jeans.

Barry's family and the Gardaí are seriously concerned for his wellbeing and are appealing to anyone with information to contact Mullingar Garda Station 044-9384000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.