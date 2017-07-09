Gardaí search for missing man Aonghus Ryan

Gardaí have asked for the public's help in finding missing man Aonghus Ryan.

The 39-year-old from Dunboyne, Co Meath, was last seen on Friday, June 30.

He is described as being 5’ 8’’ tall, stocky build and blonde hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Aonghus or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.