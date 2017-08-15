Gardaí search for missing Galway man John 'Jack' Ryan

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find missing Galway man John 'Jack' Ryan.

The 62-year-old was last seen on August 13 in Galway city, but Gardaí believe that he may have since travelled to Dublin.

He is described as being 6’3’’ in height, thin build with grey wavy hair receding at the front.

It is unknown what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Mill Street Garda Station on 091-538000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.