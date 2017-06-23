Gardaí search for missing Cork teenager Aoife Thornhill

Gardai have asked for the public’s help in finding missing girl Aoife Thornhill.

The 17-year-old has been missing from Blarney, Co Cork since Sunday, June 11.

Aoife is described as 5'5',' of slim build with blue eyes and blonde hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing black top and leggings and black boots.

Anyone with any information about Aoife's whereabouts is asked to contact Gurrananbraher Garda Station 021 4946200 or any Garda Station.