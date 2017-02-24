Gardaí search for Kildare woman missing for two days

A 49-year-old woman has gone missing from her home in Co. Kildare.

Ainne Poynton was last seen at around 8pm on Wednesday evening in the Kilcock area.

She is described as being around five feet three inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black coat, black jumper and blue trousers.

Gardaí have asked anyone who has seen Ainne or who can help findng her to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01- 6667800, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.