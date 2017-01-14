Gardaí search for Dublin teenager missing for five days

Back to Ireland Home

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

16-year-old Michael Green from Bluebell was last seen at around 11am on January 9 in the Smithfield area of Dublin 7.

He is described as being 5 foot 10 inches tall, of slim build with auburn hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and white runners.

He is known to frequent the Inchicore area of Dublin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

More in this section

Most Read in Ireland