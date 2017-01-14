Gardaí search for Dublin teenager missing for five days

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

16-year-old Michael Green from Bluebell was last seen at around 11am on January 9 in the Smithfield area of Dublin 7.

He is described as being 5 foot 10 inches tall, of slim build with auburn hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and white runners.

He is known to frequent the Inchicore area of Dublin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.