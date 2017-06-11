Gardaí seal off site after human remains found in Co. Wicklow

Human remains have been discovered in County Wicklow.

The scene at Military Road in Enniskerry has been preserved for a Garda forensic examination.

The discovery was made by a member of the public at approximately 7.45pm last night.

Gardaí were then immediately contacted.

The office of the State Pathologist and the local coroner has been notified and a forensic examination of the scene is being carried out.

The remains have yet to be identified and searches at the site are continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or who may have further information to come forward.