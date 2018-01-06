Gardaí reveal how many drivers they caught misusing disabled parking spaces

Almost a dozen motorists have been caught misusing disabled parking permits in Dublin in recent months.

The Garda Traffic Twitter account showed 11 drivers were cited for misuse.

Operation Enable – 11 people recently summonsed before Dublin courts for fraudulent use of a disabled parking permit. 7 defendants convicted incurring fines ranging from €500 - €800. A further 4 cases were adjourned to next month. #OperationEnable Pls park responsibly/legally pic.twitter.com/3DKpgrdtMg — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 5, 2018

Of those, seven drivers were fined for amounts between €500 and €800, while the other four had their cases adjourned to next month.

They were caught by Operation Enable, which was launched in March.