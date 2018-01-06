Gardaí reveal how many drivers they caught misusing disabled parking spaces

Back to Ireland Home

Almost a dozen motorists have been caught misusing disabled parking permits in Dublin in recent months.

The Garda Traffic Twitter account showed 11 drivers were cited for misuse.

Of those, seven drivers were fined for amounts between €500 and €800, while the other four had their cases adjourned to next month.

They were caught by Operation Enable, which was launched in March.
KEYWORDS:

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland