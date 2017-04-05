Gardaí report 'significant development' in 16-year missing man case

There have been significant developments in the case of missing man Trevor Deely.

Gardaí are trying to trace a man who was seen outside Trevor's workplace on the night he disappeared.

Mr Deely from Naas was last seen in December 2000 walking home from his Christmas party close to Baggot Street Bridge in Dublin.

Despite numerous appeals, Gardaí have not been able to find out what happened to the 22-year-old.

Video footage has since emerged which shows a man who was seen close to Trevor’s workplace in the early hours of that morning.

Trevor went into his workplace at the Bank of Ireland to speak to his friend before leaving again.

Following advances in technology that image outside the bank has now been enhanced and Gardaí are hoping to trace this man seen in the area.

The Deely family are going to launch a fresh appeal for help on Friday as they continue their 16-year search to try and find out what happened to Trevor.

Details of a new reward for information will also be unveiled then.