Gardaí renewing their appeal for help in finding 71-year-old Brendan Burke

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help in finding an elderly man missing from Rathfarnham in Dublin.

71-year-old Brendan Burke was last seen outside the Permanent TSB in Rathmines on November, 15.

He is described as 5 foot 11, of medium build, with dark brown hair.

Brendan has blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.