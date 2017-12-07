Gardaí renewing their appeal for help in finding 71-year-old Brendan Burke
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help in finding an elderly man missing from Rathfarnham in Dublin.
71-year-old Brendan Burke was last seen outside the Permanent TSB in Rathmines on November, 15.
He is described as 5 foot 11, of medium build, with dark brown hair.
Brendan has blue eyes and wears glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.
