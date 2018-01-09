Gardaí renew witness appeal after woman dies following December crash
09/01/2018 - 07:01:07Back to Crashes Ireland Home
Gardaí in Co Kildare are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash.
A 36-year-old woman was seriously injured when her car was in a collision with a lorry on Newtown Road in Celbridge on December 28.
She lost her fight for life in hospital last night.
Gardaí are renewing an appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here