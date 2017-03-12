Gardaí renew appeals for information on missing man and woman

Gardaí have launched a new appeal for information about a 30-year-old man, who has been missing for over a month.

They are also concerned about a 60-year-old woman who has been reported missing in Kildare.

Declan Whyte was last seen in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, on February 11 and gardaí say they are concerned for his welfare.

He's described as being 5’10’’ in height, 13 stone approximately with green eyes and a number of facial tattoos and piercings.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Carrick–on–Shannon Garda station on 071 9650510.

Gardaí in Kildare looking for Eileen Roche, a 60-year-old woman missing from her home in Monasterevin since March 9.

Eileen is 5'3, slim, with blue eyes and shoulder length blonde hair - she was last seen wearing navy tartan trousers, a pink jumper and grey coat.