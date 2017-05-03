Gardaí renew appeal one year after discovery of baby's body in Bray

A year after a baby's body was found at a Wicklow recycling plant Gardaí say the mother still hasn't come forward.

The infant, named Alannah by officers, was discovered by a worker sorting waste in Bray on May 4 last year.

A post-mortem showed she'd died from natural causes but there are fears for her mother's welfare.

Inspector Sorcha Fitzpatrick says they still have no leads.

"As a result of our original appeal we did peruse a number of lines of inquiry but we are now satisfied that they weren't connected with this incident.

"The focus of our appeal today is to renew it for anybody who has information in relation to the circumstances which led to the discovery of the baby's body in Bray to contact us here in the Garda station."