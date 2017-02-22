Gardaí renew appeal for woman missing for six years

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for assistance on the 6th Anniversary of a missing woman from Dublin.

Esra Uyrun, was 38 at the time, when she was last seen leaving her home in the family car at Collinstown Grove in Clondalkin on the morning of February 23, 2011.

She is described as 5-3 in height, with dark hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, white Nike trainers and a dark top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station.