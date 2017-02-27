Gardaí renew appeal for woman missing for 19 years

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about a woman who went missing from her home in County Wexford 19 years ago.

Fiona Sinnott (pictured) from Ballyhitt in Broadway hasn't been seen since February 8 1998 when she left her local pub Butler's at midnight.

A motorist has reported seeing a male and a female on the roadway near Kisha Cross around that time.

There were also two males in their late teens or early twenties in close proximity, however none of these four people have ever come forward.

Gardaí said they're are anxious to trace them and are asking anyone with information to come forward.