Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in Dublin

Gardaí in Clondalkin are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision last month.

The incident involved a pedestrian and a 4x4 vehicle on the R120 Newcastle (12th Lock) Road at approximately 9pm on January 17.

A male pedestrian in his 50s was fatally injured when out walking and a 17-year-old female pedestrian was injured. The driver of the 4x4 was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Newcastle (12th Lock) Road between 8.30pm and 9.30pm that may have information in relation to this collision or who may be able to assist them, to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.