Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses of fatal hit-and-run in Dublin

Gardaí investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the Rathmolyon to Summerhill Road last week have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

A male pedestrian in his 20s was found at 8.50pm on Thursday February 16 with fatal injuries at the side of the road after being struck by a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan.

The driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

The scene was preserved and technically examined.

It has been established that the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run is a dark green Ford Mondeo saloon car manufactured between 2001 & 2007.

Any person who saw this car in the Summerhill area on the date of the collision, or in the days before or after the incident or has been requested to repair a similar car of that type, as there will be damage to the front of the car, is asked to contact Trim Garda Station at 046-9481540 the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111 or any Garda Station.