Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted in Dublin

Update 4.30pm: Gardai have renewed an appeal for information after a woman was assaulted in South Dublin yesterday.

The young woman, who is in her twenties, was found on Queen's Road, Dun Laoghaire at around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon.

She appears to have suffered stab wounds to her neck and arm and remains in a very serious condition at St Vincent's Hospital.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01-6665000.

Earlier: Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses after an assault in South Dublin.

A woman is being treated for serious neck and arm injuries after being attacked in Dun Laoghaire.

She was found on Queens Road at around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon.

The woman, who is described as Asian, is believed to be in her 20s and was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital with serious neck and arm injuries.