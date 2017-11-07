Gardaí renew appeal for missing Bray teen Alan Clark

There is a renewed appeal to find a missing teenager in Wicklow.

15-year-old Alan Clark also known as AJ has been missing from Bray since November, 4.

Alan was last seen at Newcourt Road at around 1pm.

He is 5ft 7 inches tall with dark brown hair, blue eyes and of slight build and was last seen wearing a grey and white tracksuit, navy jacket and black and white runners.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them.